Warangal: Health workers gear up for 2nd phase of vax drive

Warangal: The second phase of Covid-19 vaccination will begin on Monday in accordance with the Union Government guidelines, said Warangal Urban District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu in a statement here on Sunday. The second phase of vaccination will cover citizens above 60 years of age and citizens above the age of 45 with comorbidities, he said. The Collector said that those between 45-60 years need a comorbidity certificate in a prescribed format.



The Collector said that the Covid-19 vaccine will be free in the MGM Hospital. Rohini Hospital in Hanamkonda and Relief Hospital in Warangal were also designated to administer vaccines but these private facilities will charge Rs 250 for the vaccine. This includes the vaccine cost of Rs 150 and service charge of Rs 100.

The people who want to get vaccinated will have to register their names in advance on https://www.cowin.gov.in The beneficiaries will be able to self-register in advance by downloading the Co-WIN 2.0 app and through Arogya Setu. These platforms will show the government and private hospitals that serve as the Covid-19 vaccination centres (CVCs), along with the date and time of the available schedules. The Co-WIN portal will open on March 1, Monday.

The number of vaccinations per day would be limited to 200, the Collector said. It may be recalled here that the first phase of vaccination is targeted for health care and frontline workers.