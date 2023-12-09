Live
Warangal: I am a true BRS soldier says D Vinay Bhaskar
Warangal : Former chief whip D Vinay Bhaskar said that he had worked hard for the development of Warangal West constituency. Speaking to the partymen in Hanumakonda on Friday, Vinay said that he had joined the TRS (now BRS) in 2005 at the behest of KCR, KTR and Boinpally Vinod Kumar. “I worked like a true soldier of the BRS, fighting for the cause of Telangana people,” Vinay said.
Vinay said that Warangal West constituency witnessed all-round development in the regime of the BRS. Vinay wished the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, ministers Konda Surekha and Seethakka, Naini Rajender Reddy and other MLAs elected recently. Vinay thanked BRS cadres who supported him in the elections. KUDA chairman Sunder Raj Yadav, Nagurla Venkateshwarlu and Janardhan Goud were among others present.