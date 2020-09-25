Warangal: It's time to adopt new innovations

Warangal: The two-day Springer 4th International Conference on 'Data Engineering and Communication Technology' (ICDECT 2020), got underway on the KITS campus here on Friday.



The chief guest NIT Warangal Director Prof NV Ramana Rao said that it has become necessary for all to adopt online learning due to the outbreak of coronavirus. "Technology cannot replace a teacher. However, it comes in handy in the process of learning," Rao said, stating that time has come for adapting new innovations and technologies in research and development.

The main objective of this Scopus Indexed ICDECT 2020 is to present a unified platform for advanced and multidisciplinary research towards design of smart computing, information systems, electronic systems. The theme focuses on various innovation paradigms in system knowledge, intelligence and sustainability that may be applied to provide realistic solutions to variegated problems in society, environment and industries, Dr Milan Simic of RMIT University, Australia, said.

KIIT Bhubaneshwar Prof and Dean Dr Suresh Chandra Satapathy said that internet speed is very low in India due to the lack of technology usage. But India will become the biggest internet consumer and a super power nation in the field of technology. According to the Editor ICDET-2020, CMRTC Professor and HOD of CSE & IT departments Dr K Srujan Raju Our prime minister said that "IT plus IT is equal to IT".

In our india 200 plus active researchers for every one million people. We have 6.8 Mbps usage of internet download whereas South Korea is 28 Mbps in this pandemic. It is a prestigious journal Lecture Notes Data Engineering Communication Technology (LNDECT) with ISSN number. We have shortlisted worthy and original research work 69 technical paper presentations out of 300 across the globe through online and offline. The conference is being organised by the Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering (ECE) of the Kakatiya Institute of Technology & Science Warangal (KITSW).

According to ECE Head and program chair of ICDECT, Prof B Ramadevi, as many as 2,000 faculty, researchers and industrialists had participated in the conference.

KITS Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy, HOD of CSE & IT departments Dr K Srujan Raju, ICDECT convenors E Suresh, Dr V Venkateshwar Reddy, co-convenors as Dr M Raju and Dr K Soujanya were among others present.