Warangal: K Chandrasekhar Rao will score hat-trick says D Vinay Bhaskar

Warangal : Growing support to the BRS indicates that KCR will return to power for the third successive time, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said. Vinay who participated in several programmes in Kazipet and Hanumakonda on Saturday said that his proximity with the people in his constituency puts him a step ahead of others. Vinay who is seeking re-election from the Warangal West constituency said that the arrival of several leaders from the Congress and the BJP makes him a frontrunner in the ensuing elections to the Assembly.

“This election is seen as a battle between the Telangana protagonists and antagonists,” Vinay said, recalling his role in the separate State agitation. Vinay said that he had ensured the benefits of welfare schemes reach out to the common man without any prejudice. “I am with the people all the time even when the coronavirus pandemic was at its peak. I kept myself involved in the rescue operations during the floodwaters that stranded the life in Warangal,” Vinay said.