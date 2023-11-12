Live
- Spirit of cricket: The good, the great & the grim
- Spreading light beyond borders, barriers
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on November 12 2023
- Kurnool: Bharata Ratna Maulana remembered
- Anantapur: SP celebrates Diwali with slum kids
- Dismissal Of Rajasthan Police Sub-Inspector Accused Of Raping 4-Year-Old Sparks Outrage And Political Criticism
- Puttaparthi: Maulana’s birth anniversary celebrated
- Intensifying Israel-Hamas Clashes Near Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital: A Desperate Situation Unfolds
- Diwali: A Triumvirate Celebration of Light, Prosperity, and Divine Virtue
- Leopard cub dies in road mishap on Srisailam ghat road
Just In
Warangal: K Chandrasekhar Rao will score hat-trick says D Vinay Bhaskar
Growing support to the BRS indicates that KCR will return to power for the third successive time, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said.
Warangal : Growing support to the BRS indicates that KCR will return to power for the third successive time, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said. Vinay who participated in several programmes in Kazipet and Hanumakonda on Saturday said that his proximity with the people in his constituency puts him a step ahead of others. Vinay who is seeking re-election from the Warangal West constituency said that the arrival of several leaders from the Congress and the BJP makes him a frontrunner in the ensuing elections to the Assembly.
“This election is seen as a battle between the Telangana protagonists and antagonists,” Vinay said, recalling his role in the separate State agitation. Vinay said that he had ensured the benefits of welfare schemes reach out to the common man without any prejudice. “I am with the people all the time even when the coronavirus pandemic was at its peak. I kept myself involved in the rescue operations during the floodwaters that stranded the life in Warangal,” Vinay said.