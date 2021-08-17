  • Menu
Warangal: Kakatiya University land survey commenced

Amid allegations of encroachment of Kakatiya University (KU) land by some private persons, the varsity administration on Tuesday finally made a move to protect its land

Warangal: Amid allegations of encroachment of Kakatiya University (KU) land by some private persons, the varsity administration on Tuesday finally made a move to protect its land.

The officials of the Survey and Land Records conducted a Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS), an enhancement to the Global Positioning System (GPS) which provides improved location accuracy, survey of the university land, KU Registrar Prof B Venkatram Reddy said.

On the first day, the officials took coordinates of land between SDLCE and Gundla Singaram canal. Survey and Lands record Assistant director L Prabhakar, deputy inspector G Pavan, surveyor J Ganesh and licenced surveyor L Santhosh took part in the survey.

KU Development Officer Prof V Ramachandram officiated the survey on behalf of varsity.

It may be recalled here that the KU administration has recently constituted a committee headed by KU Executive Council member Dr M Nagendra Babu to look into the allegations of varsity land encroachment.

