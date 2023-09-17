Warangal: Kakatiya University to look into staff issues

Warangal : The varsity administration will take care of the issues faced by the non-teaching staff, Kakatiya University (KU) Vice-Chancellor Prof. Thatikonda Ramesh said. Addressing the non-teaching staff at the Senate Hall here on Saturday, the V-C heaped praise on them for their support in getting the coveted NAAC A+ Grade for the varsity.

“The non-teaching employees along with retired staff have been playing a major role in elevating the pride of the varsity. During its visit, the NAAC Peer Team also appreciated them,” Prof. Ramesh said. He said that the onus is on every employee to protect the pride of the university.

The administration will take up the promotions of the non-teaching staff in accordance with the seniority and roster, Prof. Ramesh said. There are certain issues such as PRC and hike in the salaries of the non-teaching staff, he added. The V-C urged the non-teaching staff to reconsider their decision to go on indefinite strike from September 25.

Asserting that they have maintained total transparency in the admissions of Ph.D., the V-C said that 75 per cent of the seats were secured by the SC, ST and BC students. “Some students who didn’t get admissions in the Ph.D. politicized the issue. No one has right to damage the assets of the varsity,” Prof. Ramesh said.

He also came down heavily on some leaders of the Association of Kakatiya University Teachers (AKUT) and other employee associations for creating unrest in the varsity. He urged the entire staff of the varsity to safeguard the interests of the university. The meeting was presided over by the KU Registrar Prof. T Srinivas Rao.