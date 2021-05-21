Warangal: KCR bolstering healthcare says Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Warangal: The Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was leaving no stone unturned to ensure proper healthcare to those affected with coronavirus, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said.

Distributing the oxygen concentrators worth around Rs 50 lakh procured with the Stree Nidhi funds to various hospitals in the erstwhile Warangal district here on Thursday, he said that the government was putting in all efforts to overcome oxygen supply and other equipment required for the coronavirus treatment.

Though the Central Government was not cooperating, the State has been making rapid strides in ramping up the healthcare, Errabelli said. He added that the government had allotted 10 oxygen contractors to the TIMS in Hyderabad, five to the MGM Hospital, 10 to Thorrur, four each to Raiparthy, Parvathagiri and Devaruppula, three each to Kodakandla and Palakurthy.

"The CM had sanctioned six medical colleges, nursing colleges, 12 regional drug sub-centres and 40 oxygen plants to strengthen the healthcare in the State. Due to the efforts of CM, the supply of oxygen, remdesivir injections and other medicines was ensured to all the hospitals including MGM hospital," Errabelli said. He said that efforts are on to procure coronavirus vaccines by calling in global tenders.

Referring to the CM's visit to Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad on Wednesday and his proposed visit to MGM Hospital on Friday, Errabelli said that it would lift the morale of the Covid-19 patients and the medical staff.

Errabelli expressed dissatisfaction over the Task force officials for not putting up their full efforts to stop the private hospitals and diagnostics centres from fleecing the Covid19 patients. He was also unhappy with the officials for not preparing a common price chart for the treatment of coronavirus and putting it to display in all the private hospitals.

Responding to the minister's directions, the Task Force officials started inspecting the private hospitals in the city.

Warangal Urban Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, Rural Collector M Haritha, Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi, MGM hospital superintendent Dr V Chandrasekhar, KMC principal Dr S Sandhya Rani, DM&HO Dr K Lalitha Devi were among others present.