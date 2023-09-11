Warangal: KCR ignored varsity education

Warangal: Hanumakonda district president Rao Padma alleged that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao diluted the State universities, which played an important role in Telangana Movement. Rao Padma who met the students who were staging a protest at Kakatiya University (KU) here on Sunday criticised the BRS Government, accusing it of neglecting the KU.

“The police not only arrested the ABVP workers and other students but also beat them black and blue when they staged demonstrations in protest against the alleged irregularities in the admissions of Ph.D. courses,” Rao Padma said.

KU is mired in irregularities, and lacks adequate facilities, she said, accusing the BRS Government of diluting the education sector. KCR is behaving like a dictator to suppress the voice of the students who raise the issues in the varsities, Rao Padma said. She said that the BJP will support the students’ cause.

The BJP will support the bandh call given by the student unions on September 12, Rao Padma said. Later, the protesting students who accepted lemon juice from Rao Padma withdrew their stir.

Macharla Rambabu, Araganti Nagaraju Ankilla Shankar, Burri Umashankar, Harsha, Prem Sundar, M Ranjith, Manda Veeraswamy, Solti Kiran, Vangala Sudhakar, Krishna Menon and Nikhil were among others present.