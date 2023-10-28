Warangal: Konda Surekha gets East ticket

Warangal : Finally, the Congress has announced 11 of the 12 candidates for the Assembly segments in the erstwhile Warangal district. The party is yet to announce its nominee for the Dornakal seat. As predicted the Congress leadership confirmed the Warangal East ticket to former minister Konda Surekha.

Naini Rajender Reddy who faced a stiff competition from Janga Raghava Reddy has been given Warangal West ticket. K R Nagaraju, a retired IPS, who recently joined the party fold also got the ticket from Wardhannapet (SC). The Congress leadership chose former MLA Kommuri Prathap Reddy from the Jangaon constituency.

Although the candidature of noted NRI Hanumandla Jhansi Reddy was doing rounds for the last few weeks for the Palakurthi constituency, the party chose Jhansi’s daughter-in-law M Yeshashwini. It’s learnt that Jhansi dropped out of the ticket race due to her citizenship problem.

The Congress selected former MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy to field him from Parkal seat. Revuri recently joined the Congress from the BJP. Dr Murali Naik will be in the race from Mahabubabad (ST) constituency.

It may be mentioned here that the Congress had already announced Seethakka (Mulugu - ST), Gandra Satyanarayana Rao (Bhupalpally), Donthi Madhava Reddy (Narsampet) and S Indira (Station Ghanpur - SC) in the first list, a few days ago.