Warangal Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao for economic development of girls

Warangal: Greater Warangal Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao said that vocational courses are of immense help to the economic development of the girls.



Launching a signature campaign on economic empowerment and vocational skills development for young women, an initiative jointly organised by the Abhyudaya Seva Samithi and Girls Advocacy Alliance (GAA) in Warangal on Thursday, he told the parents to focus on girls' education.

"The onus is on parents to pay special attention to girls' education by utilising the facilities provided by the State Government," Prakash Rao said, referring to the SC, ST, BC and minority welfare and residential hostels. The girls should take advantage of vocational education, he added.

He urged the line departments to work in tandem to make Warangal child marriages-free district. He emphasised the need for organising programmes to bring awareness among the masses about girls' education.

Warangal District Child Welfare Committee Chairperson Mandala Parashuramulu sought the Central Government to allocate more funds for girls' education besides giving priority to vocational courses. Warangal Urban District Childline-1098 Nodal Coordinator MD Iqbal Pasha, Prabhakar Gupta, Deva Arvind and Veeramallayya were among others present.