Warangal: MGM hospital well-equipped says Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Warangal : Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao has conducted a surprise inspection at the MGM Hospital here on Wednesday. The Minister who visited the Covid-19 ward interacted with the patients and elicited information about the treatment facilities in the hospital. Errabelli who wore personal protective equipment (PPE) kit enquired about the availability of medicines and oxygen and told the doctors to ensure proper treatment to the patients.

Stating that MGM Hospital was well equipped, he appealed to coronavirus patients not to approach the private hospitals where they will end up bankrupt. "There are 800 beds in the MGM Hospital and of which 650 beds have an oxygen facility. As of now, 400 patients are being treated in the hospital," Errabelli said.

Later, he spoke to Health Minister Eatala Rajender and sought him to ensure adequate supply of Remdesivir injections, used to treat coronavirus disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The Minister said that the government has been monitoring the Covid-19 situation in the State. He said that people who were late in consulting the doctors after being infected with Covid-19 have suffered death.

"All the citizens in Telangana who are above the age of 18 will get coronavirus vaccine free of cost. The Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took a decision in this regard," he said. On the other hand, the Central government is not willing to help the State.

Despite this, the KCR government was taking proper measures to save the people from the Covid-19 pandemic, he added.

The Minister lauded the efforts of the MGM Hospital superintendent K Nagarjuna Reddy, his staff and sanitation workers for their unrelenting service in treating the Covid-19 patients. Further, he appealed to people not to become complacent in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.