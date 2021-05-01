Warangal: Minister Errabelli assures oxygen supply

Warangal: The representatives of the private hospitals in Warangal here on Friday met the Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and urged him to ensure adequate supply of oxygen.

They said that they were facing shortage of oxygen supply at a time when there was a spurt in coronavirus pandemic cases.

Responding to them, the Minister assured them of taking measures to ensure proper supply of oxygen to their hospitals. The representatives from Maxcare, Rohini, Ajara and Aditya and other hospitals were present.