Warangal MLAs take lead in Huzurabad

Warangal: The TRS leadership is leaving no stone unturned to hit back the gauntlet thrown down by its former leader Eatala Rajender who is now with the BJP. Although it's unclear when Huzurabad Assembly constituency goes to the by-poll, the TRS leadership wants to hold all the aces beforehand.

On the surface it was looking like a wordy duel between the TRS and the BJP, but the former has its nose in front by roping in as many local body representatives and second rung leaders as possible in the constituency.

Playing a vital role were the leaders belonging to erstwhile Warangal district, especially Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy, Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh, Husnabad MLA V Satish Kumar and Narsampet Peddi Sudarshan Reddy. It's better to say that these two MLAs were spending more time crisscrossing the Huzurabad area rather than looking after constituencies.

A couple of days ago, Aroori Ramesh told the residents of Vavilala and Vilasagar villages that he would soon be available at the mandal headquarters Jammikunta. On the other hand, Challa Dharma Reddy is busy with meeting people in Kamalapur mandal.

For the last fortnight or so, several leaders have been working overtime to attract the leaders in the opposition camp. It's also alleged that they have offers for every leader who can influence voters in their region.

In fact, it's a sort of micromanagement. The TRS leadership is making sure that a majority of Sarpanches, MPTCs, ZPTCs and second rung leaders stay with it by offering sops. Though Eatala was associated largely with the Kamalapur constituency (now repealed), for the last 13 years or so, he developed a bond with the people in Huzurabad constituency.

It's said that already TRS leadership had succeeded in gaining the support of the majority of leaders in the constituency. But the key factor is sympathy that may work for Eatala.

Against this backdrop, the TRS leadership is going to deploy many of its top leaders like it does in any by-election. The plan is to micromanage the things based on caste, community and religion which is also known as politics of social engineering.