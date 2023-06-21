Warangal: MLC Konda Muralidhar Rao terms Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy bootlicker of KCR family

Warangal : Election fever seems to have gripped the Congress and the BRS leaders in the erstwhile Warangal district if the ongoing wordy duel between former MLC Konda Muralidhar Rao and Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy is any indication.

It all started with the IT, MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao’s indirect jibe against the Konda couple, during his visit to Warangal on June 17. It meant that Kondas are unwilling to contest from Parkal constituency due to the fear of defeat in the hands of sitting MLA Challa Dharma Reddy. Further, KTR also called Konda Murali a goonda politician.

In retort, Konda Murali who is never short of words made some remarks against KTR. Dharma Reddy who spoke to media persons in Hyderabad made some serious comments against Konda Murali. Dharma Reddy said that it was KCR who gave the Warangal East ticket to Surekha when the Kondas’ political future was in doldrums. Further, he dared Konda Murali to face him in the Parkal constituency.

In continuation, Konda Murali who addressed a press conference here on Tuesday launched a broadside against Dharma Reddy, allegedly calling him as a ‘bootlicker’ of KCR family.

“I will defeat Dharma Reddy If the Congress leadership fields me from Parkal seat. In any case, I am going to campaign in the Parkal constituency and see the back of Dharma Reddy in the upcoming elections,” Konda said, cautioning the Parkal MLA to get ready for a faceoff. On the other hand, Konda Surekha will be in the fray from Warangal East constituency, and she will win hands down, he said. He also found fault with Dharma Reddy for making comments against the kind of language used by the Konda family.

Konda Murali said that he had helped Dharma Reddy who used to make pipes business became a contractor as he had helped him in getting works. Dharma Reddy collected money from businessmen during the Covid-19 pandemic in the name of helping the poor, Konda Murali alleged. He also alleged that the Parkal MLA didn’t even have respect for women.

Geesugonda MPP Bhimagani Soujanya, Congress Parkal mandal president Katkuri Devender Reddy, councillor Jayamma and B Sudhakar Reddy of Atmakur were among others present.