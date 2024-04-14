Warangal: MRPS dares Srihari to quit as MLA

Warangal : “Resign first as MLA then talk about moral values,” MRPS founder Manda Krishna Madiga challenged the Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari. Addressing a press conference in Hanumakonda on Saturday, he pointed out several issues of injustice being met by the Madiga community.

“Take a cue from Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy who relinquished his MLA post secured on Congress ticket when he joined the BJP. Similarly, BRS MLA Eatala Rajender resigned from his post when he joined the BJP,” Manda Krishna said, demanding Srihari to follow suit as he had joined the Congress after becoming MLA on the BRS ticket.



“Madiga community suffered a lot in the hands of Srihari,” he said, accusing him of spoiling the political careers of Aroori Ramesh, Pasunuri Dayakar and Thatikonda Rajaiah just for the sake of his daughter Kavya’s political entry. It may be noted here that Kavya is the Congress’ candidate for the Warangal Lok Sabha seat.



“Srihari has been spreading lies about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that he would cancel reservations if his government was re-elected. It’s ridiculous. Modi introduced reservations to economically weaker sections besides paving the way for the Women’s Reservation Bill, 2023, from 2029. Needless to say, even former prime minister Indira Gandhi didn’t dare to take up the Women’s Reservation Bill,” Manda Krishna said.



“The country is in safe hands,” he said, stating that Modi’s resoluteness is causing sleepless nights to extremists and terrorists.

