Warangal: Municipal Commissioner Pamela Satpathy turns Swachh ambassador

Warangal: No matter how big she may be, a mom's job never ends. Whether it would be a stay-at-home mother or a job juggling mom, she has a lot of mess to clear both at home and office.

Municipal Commissioner Pamela Satpathy, who held her child in one hand and trash bin in other hand, was caught disposing trash in a Swachh auto of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation in front of her camp office.

The Commissioner herself turned a brand ambassador, sending a message to the people to use Swachh autos to dispose of the refuge generated in their homes. She appealed to the households to pay Rs 60 a month to the Swachh auto operators to support their livelihood.