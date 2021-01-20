Internal bickering to the fore in TRS

Warangal: Indicating that all is not well in the ruling TRS, party workers belonging to two factions allegedly led by Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender and Warangal Urban Co-operative Bank chairman Pradeep Rao, brother of Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, have come to blows at a private function in Warangal on Tuesday night. Two-party workers - Madhu and Srikanth - owing allegiance to Pradeep Rao sustained injuries in the clash.



Responding to the incident, Pradeep Rao alleged that Narender was intentionally targeting his followers. "I will not keep quiet if my followers were attacked," Pradeep Rao said. It is said that all is not well between Narender and Pradeep Rao since both of them vied for the TRS ticket to contest for Warangal East Assembly seat in the 2018 elections. Party leadership wooed Pradeep Rao and gave ticket to Narender, who subsequently won the election. Pradeep Rao who obeyed the party leadership's dictum worked for the victory of Narender. The latest development exposed that the rapprochement was temporary as both the groups have no love lost between them. Pradeep Rao who consoled his injured followers launched an indirect attack against the Narender saying that the MLA was encouraging caste-based groups and disturbing the peace in Warangal city.

Stating that he had experienced several bitter experiences in the party, Pradeep Rao said that he will not spare it anymore. "I am not one to stoop to the MLA's. We have lodged a complaint with the police regarding the incident. However, the police are yet to take action against the MLA's followers," he said. He threatened to launch a protest if the MLA's aides who beat up his followers were not punished.

On the other hand, the police have a different view of the incident. Warangal Assistant Commissioner of Police Giri Kumar said the fight has nothing to do with the TRS party groups and those involved in the clash are residents of the same colony.

The ACP said that they have conducted counselling to both the groups along with their family members. The investigation is still on and we will take action as per law, he added.