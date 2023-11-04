Warangal: Nominations begin

Warangal : Nomination process for the ensuing elections to the Telangana Legislative Assembly has picked up pace right from the first day on Friday. According to reports, 11 candidates filed their papers on the first day in the erstwhile Warangal district which has 12 assembly segments. Notable among them were BJP candidate for Warangal East constituency Errabelli Pradeep Rao and another BJP candidate from Bhupalpally Chandupatla Keerthi Reddy submitted nomination papers on Friday. Congress Bhupalpally constituency candidate Gandra Satyanarayana Rao also submitted his nomination papers.

Former SAAP director and BRS leader Rajanala Srihari filed his nomination papers as an independent candidate as well as the BRS candidate for the Warangal East constituency. It may be mentioned here that the BRS leadership had already announced the sitting MLA Nannapuneni Narender as its candidate. Peddarapu Ramesh of MCPI and Immadi Chinni Krishna filed their papers for the Narsampet constituency. Gajji Vishnu, an independent candidate filed his nomination papers for Parkal constituency.