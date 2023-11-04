Live
- Uppal Congress candidate performs special Pooja at Ganesh temple
- Modi congratulates Sunak on completing 1 year in office, discusses Israel-Hamas conflict
- KCR’s family is of a ‘financial terrorists’: Revanth
- 100 nominations filed in Telangana on first day
- 9 militants killed after terror attack on Pakistan Air Force base foiled
- National Candy Day
- Kanika Mann: I enjoyed learning horse riding and overcoming my fear
- Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram Movie Song Leaked
- Madhavaram Krishna Rao meets various associations in Balanagar, asks to vote for development
- Karimnagar: All eyes on KNR verdict says Bandi Sanjay Kumar
Just In
Warangal: Nominations begin
11 candidates file papers
Warangal : Nomination process for the ensuing elections to the Telangana Legislative Assembly has picked up pace right from the first day on Friday. According to reports, 11 candidates filed their papers on the first day in the erstwhile Warangal district which has 12 assembly segments. Notable among them were BJP candidate for Warangal East constituency Errabelli Pradeep Rao and another BJP candidate from Bhupalpally Chandupatla Keerthi Reddy submitted nomination papers on Friday. Congress Bhupalpally constituency candidate Gandra Satyanarayana Rao also submitted his nomination papers.
Former SAAP director and BRS leader Rajanala Srihari filed his nomination papers as an independent candidate as well as the BRS candidate for the Warangal East constituency. It may be mentioned here that the BRS leadership had already announced the sitting MLA Nannapuneni Narender as its candidate. Peddarapu Ramesh of MCPI and Immadi Chinni Krishna filed their papers for the Narsampet constituency. Gajji Vishnu, an independent candidate filed his nomination papers for Parkal constituency.