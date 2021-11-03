Warangal: Noted cardiologist to be felicitated

Warangal: The American Association of Cardiologists of Indian Origin (AACIO) is to honour renowned cardiologist and social worker Dr Ramaka Srinivas for his clinical research work in the field of cardiology. In a letter, the AACIO informed Dr Srinivas about the virtual meeting on November 14 (Sunday) in which he would be felicitated.

It may be mentioned here that Dr Srinivas is the lone torchbearer in the region who has been campaigning for the prevention of tobacco use through his Srinivasa Heart Foundation in Warangal for over a decade. Dr Srinivas is a recipient of WHO SEARO Regional Director's Special Appreciation Award for World No Tobacco Day-2013.

Dr Srinivas whose social outlook has been instrumental in conducting several awareness programmes that included training of Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) procedure to thousands of lay public. It may be noted here that Dr Srinivas had been campaigning for the cause for the last 12 years. The largest CPR Training Session in which he created awareness to 4,000 people in Warangal on December 12, 2012 had earned him a place in the Limca Book of Records.

Srinivas is also on a mission to create a database of every variable and every type of heart disease so that the outcomes can be studied. He has the data of all the patients who had turned to Srinivasa Heart Centre for the last 21 years, and this apart those who had attended free camps organised by Srinivasa Heart Foundation, and the health surveys conducted by it.