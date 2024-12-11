Warangal Police Crack Down on Modified Bike Silencers

The Warangal Police have taken action against bikers altering silencers on their motorcycles to produce excessive noise, which is causing significant noise pollution and disturbing public peace. Many youngsters, especially students, are reportedly purchasing high-performance bikes and replacing the factory-fitted silencers to make louder sounds, using them as a symbol of status.

These modified silencers, which cost anywhere between ₹5,000 and ₹20,000, produce loud noises and even sparks, often drawing attention on main roads. However, such modifications are illegal under the Motor Vehicle Act Section 183. This year alone, the police have seized over 1,142 modified silencers during special drives conducted in areas like Hanamkonda, Warangal, and Kazipet. Of these, 470 silencers were confiscated in Hanamkonda, 352 in Kazipet, and 320 in Warangal. The seized silencers were destroyed using road rollers.

The police have announced that stricter steps will be taken against offenders. Bike owners using modified silencers will face criminal charges, and their vehicles may be seized. Additionally, driving licenses could be suspended for up to three months. Parents have been asked to monitor their children, as they may also be required to attend counseling if their children are found violating the rules.

Mechanics who assist in modifying bike silencers are not being spared. The police have stated that those involved in installing illegal silencers will be identified and penalized. Bike owners have been urged to avoid such modifications to prevent unnecessary legal complications and abide by traffic laws.

The Warangal Police remain committed to curbing noise pollution and ensuring public order, urging bikers to adopt responsible practices.