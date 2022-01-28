Warangal: Politicos join chorus for Railway coach factory

Warangal: The TRS workers braved police lathis, faced several cases and the MLAs sacrificed their posts for separate Telangana, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said. "We are striving hard not for votes and seats but for the development of the region," he said, speaking at the roundtable conference on achieving coach factory and resolving other issues related to the Railways in Kazipet on Thursday.

He came down heavily on the BJP leaders for spreading misinformation on the railway coach factory. "Even though the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had allocated 150 acres for the Railway project, the BJP leaders were trying to escape by accusing the State Government. We are ready to show the GO allocating land to the Railway project," Vinay said.

Senior Congress leader and Jangaon DCC president Janga Raghava Reddy said, "If Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao really has commitment to bring Railway coach factory to Kazipet, he should lead a protest in Delhi to exert pressure on the BJP-led Central Government."

"The then Congress Government had assured Telangana of establishing Railway coach factory, Bayyaram steel plant, tribal university etc, including them in the AP Reorganisation Act-2014. It's been more than seven years since then however, the Narendra Modi Government didn't fulfill any of those promises. The onus is on the TRS Government to explain to the people why it had failed to exert pressure on Centre," Janga Raghava Reddy questions.

The Centre will concede only if KCR leads a protest at Jantar Mantar before January 31, he said. It may be mentioned here that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was scheduled to present Budget 2022-23 in the Parliament on February 1.

CPI Hanumakonda district secretary Mekala Ravi, CPM district secretary M Chukkaiah, former KUDA chairman Marri Yadava Reddy and Congress leaders Jakkula Ravinder Yadav were among others present.