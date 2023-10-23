Warangal: Pomp and splendour mark Saddula Bathukamma

Warangal : It was indeed a Super Sunday. The atmosphere was spine-tingling in the midst of three hillocks – Padmakshi, Siddheshwara and Aggalaiah, together known as Hanumakonda Fort in the times of Kakatiya Prolaraju (11th Century), on the occasion of Saddula Bathukamma, the floral fiesta and the pride of Telangana. Although there was no trace of evidence, the folklore says Bathukamma has been played since the times of King Prataparudra (13th Century).

But for sure the floral festival, the pride of Telangana women, is a yearly extravaganza for the last seven or eight decades in Hanumakonda. It was no different on Sunday as women in large numbers congregated at the Padmakshi Gundam (lake) and Siddheshwara Gundam to play at the Bathukamma one last time this year.

It may be mentioned here that the nine-day festivity is known as Saddula Bathukamma where women bid adieu to Goddess Gouramma. The women who formed in circles, clapped and sang while moving around the Bathukamma, a beautiful stack of seven concentric layers in a conical mound.

Later, they exchanged curd rice, tamarind rice, lemon rice, coconut rice and sesame rice, the special dishes of Saddula Bathukamma. Actress Poonam Kaur who accompanied former Warangal mayor Errabelli Swarna also played Bathukamma.