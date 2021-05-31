Warangal: Pseudo police held

Warangal: The Wardhannapet Police on Sunday arrested a BSF (Border Security Force) trainee dropout who robbed a person and seized gold ornaments worth around Rs 3.50 lakh, a two-wheeler and four smart phones from him. Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, the Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi said that accused Banoth Venkatesh belongs to GaneshPahad under Damacherla mandal in Nalgonda district. Venkatesh who was selected to BSF quit it after three months of training as he could not cope up with the rigorous preparation in 2018.

Thereafter, Venkatesh had taken training in a private institute for the recruitment of police constable in Dilsukhnagar area of Hyderabad. He took a two-wheeler from a rented-vehicle firm. He removed the GPS machine attached to it to avoid being caught by the firm. He befriended a girl who worked in a fancy store. The friendship turned into a love affair. Due to lockdown, Vekatesh returned to his native village and was busy taking kabaddi coaching in Miryalaguda.

He went to Hyderabad on May 21 on bike and picked up his lover when the latter wanted her to drop her native village Nekkonda in Warangal Rural district. On his way back to Miryalaguda, Venkatesh noticed a person named Harishankar roadside at Jayaram Thanda under Raiparthy mandal. Venkatesh who introduced himself as a police officer, threatened Harishankar and decamped with jewellery the latter was carrying. Based on a complaint lodged by Harishankar, the police deployed special teams to arrest the accused. The police arrested Venkatesh when he was heading to Nekkonda to meet his lover. The Commissioner lauded ACP Ramesh, Inspector Vishwashwar and sub-inspector Vamshi Krishna and Zaffergadh sub-inspector Kishor for arresting the accused.