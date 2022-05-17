Warangal: Record price for white gold

Warangal: Cotton prices hit an all-time high with Rs 14,000 a quintal at the Enumamula Agriculture Market Yard here on Tuesday. The price of 'white gold' which was around Rs 8,000 per quintal in January continued its surge gradually. The price touched Rs 10,000 mark in the first week of April.

Yata Prabhakar of Kunoor village under Zaffergadh mandal was the lucky farmer. He sold his 20 bags of cotton to Vishwanath Trading Company at Rs 14,000 per quintal. Growing demand in the international market is said to be the main reason behind the price surge, according to traders in the Enumamula Agriculture Market Yard. A considerable decline in the cultivation of cotton was also the reason for the huge demand, it's learnt.

The traders predicted that the price may go up further in the coming days. Surprisingly, the price of white gold this season is much more than the CCI's support price of Rs 6,025 per quintal. Right from the beginning of the season, the cotton price stayed over Rs 7,000 per quintal, and witnessed a gradual surge.

Meanwhile, All India Kisan Federation (AIKF) Telangana State general secretary Peddarapu Ramesh said that it's a bait to lure the farmers to take up cotton cultivation abundantly. He said that due to untimely rains, cotton yield has come down this season.