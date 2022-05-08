Warangal set for industrialisation

Warangal: IT, Industries, MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao laid the foundation for the Rs 1,600 crore manufacturing unit of the Ernakulam-based Kitex Garments, one of the largest kids apparel manufacturer, at the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park (KMTP) in Sangem mandal in Warangal on Saturday.

KTR also inaugurated two units of Ganesh Group – Ecopet and Ecotech came up with an investment of Rs 550 crore. Speaking on the occasion, KTR said, "I bow to farmers who gave away their land for the textile park. It's an invaluable sacrifice by the farmers for the cause of rapid industrialisation in Warangal. All the farmers who gave away their land to the textile park would get 100 square yards each in the park."

He said that the State Government pursued the Kitex Group when they were planning a new unit with Rs 3,000 crore. The Rs 1,600-crore unit in KMTP and the remaining at Sitarampur in Rangareddy district are planned. The Kitex unit is expected to provide employment to around 15,000 people. KTR said that Rs 300 crore Ganesh Ecopet, manufacture of recycled filament yarn and recycled polyester chips, is to generate 500 jobs.

The Rs 250 crore Ganesh Ecotech that manufactures washed pet flakes and polypropylene fibre will provide employment to 500 people, he added. Apart from this, Korean company - Youngone Corporation is to invest Rs 1,100 crore to set up manufacturing units of synthetic jackets, boots, track suits and other apparel used in trekking, KTR said.

Kitex and Youngone together provide nearly 12,000 jobs to the locals, he said. All these units start functioning within 18 months, the Industries Minister said. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is striving hard to put Telangana on the development path, KTR said, referring to the upcoming pharmaceutical park, medical devices park and genome cluster for life sciences etc projects in the State. Talking on politics, KTR said that Opposition leaders are like tourists, they will come and go. Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, Mayor Gundu Sudharani, MP Pasunuri Dayakar, legislators Nannapuneni Narender, Challa Dharma Reddy and Aroori Ramesh were among others present.