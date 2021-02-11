Warangal: 'She Teams doing well'

Warangal: The She Teams, aimed at curbing eve-teasing, providing safety and security to women, have been doing well in facilitating conducive atmosphere for women and building up confidence among them, Commissioner of Police P Promod Kumar said.

Flagging off a fleet of two-wheelers sanctioned for She Team personnel here on Wednesday, he said that since the inception of She Teams, the confidence level among the girl students and the women has gone up.

"She Teams succeeded in creating a sense of secure feeling among the targeted groups," he said. She Teams have really performed well in the last couple of years. During this period, She Teams have registered 43 FIRs against those harassing women.

This apart, as many as 290 petty cases also booked against miscreants, he added. The CP said that as many as 280 persons have been counselled in the presence of their family members.

He said that since the formation of Telangana, policing reached to a new level with emphasis on law and order and other social activities. The Commissioner, who gave away bikes to She Team personnel, told them to take care of the vehicles. The move is to strengthen She Teams, Pramod Kumar said.

Central Zone In-charge DCP Pushpa, Additional DCPs Bheem Rao, Giridhar, Crime ACP Babu Rao, ACP Srinivas, She Team Inspector Srinivasa Rao, Police Welfare Officer RI Bhaskar, Police Officers Association President Ashok Kumar, Team SIs Vidyasagar Reddy, Kumaraswamy and ASI Venugopal Reddy were among others present.