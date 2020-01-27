Warangal: Speculations rife over civic body chiefs

Warangal: From campaigning to counting, with everything going the Telangana Rashtra Samithi's way, invariably all eyes are now back on electing municipal chairperson and vice-chairperson posts for the nine urban local bodies (ULBs) in erstwhile Warangal district.

It may be noted here that TRS which ruled the roost in eight municipalities fell short of magic figure in Jangaon. However, if one goes by the reports, the TRS has successfully thwarted the efforts of the Congress which was trying tooth and nail to ally with the Bharatiya Janata Party and muster the support of the three independents.



A peek into probables' list gives an idea of the candidates in the race for municipal chairperson and vice-chairperson posts. Barring Jangaon, the people's mandate in all the eight ULBs was crystal clear that the newly-elected ward members can elect the chairpersons and vice-chairpersons without the vote of the ex-officio members. On the other hand, the vote of the ex-officio members has become vital for the Jangaon municipality where the TRS has its nose ahead. While the TRS has two ex-officio votes in MLC B Venkateswarlu and MLA M Yadagiri Reddy, the Congress has MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

With the voters' mandate unclear in Jangaon, the election of the chairperson is expected to go down to the wire. The split mandate left the TRS with 13 in the 30-member municipality, while the Congress has 10. As a result, the support of four BJP and three independents ward members has become pivotal for both the TRS and the Congress. The municipal chairperson post is reserved for the Women General category.

Based on the fact that the independents are rebels of the TRS, it appears very much unlikely for the Congress to muster their support. On the other hand, the TRS reportedly wooed the two independents and is confident of wresting the municipality.

In case if the deadlock ends in favour of the TRS, the likely candidates for the municipal chairperson post are Pokala Jamuna (Ward 26), Pagidipati Sudha (Ward 3) and Banda Padma (Ward 19). Mekala Ramprasad and Devaraya Nagaraju are vying for the vice-chairman post.

Speaking to The Hans India, Jangaon District Congress (DCC) president Janga Raghava Reddy said: "We are in touch with the BJP and the three independent ward members. BJP has no qualms to join hands with us to keep TRS out of power. However, we need the support of all the three independents."

If the Congress musters the majority, which is a remote possibility, the post is likely to go to Vangala Kalyani (Ward 6). There was another theory doing rounds that in case Congress allies with BJP, former Jangaon municipal chairperson Gadipally Premalatha Reddy would be the prime contender for the post from the saffron party. It may be mentioned here that Premalatha Reddy shifted loyalties to BJP from TRS just before the election, following an alleged rift with local MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy.

Mahabubabad (General): More or less it could be ruling TRS Palwai Rammohan Reddy will be the chairperson of the Mahabubabad municipality. Gadde Neeraja Rani and Marneni Venkanna are in the race for vice-chairperson post.

Bhupalpally (SC Women): Seggem Venkata Rani, Challuri Mamatha and Dara Pulamma are in fray for the Bhupalpally municipal chairperson post, while Kotha Babu and Gandra Harish Reddy are trying hard for the deputy chairperson post.

Narsampet: For the Narsampet municipal chairperson post, Rudra Malleshwari, Gunti Rajitha and Nagisetty Padma are in the race. Munigala Venkat Reddy is aspiring for the vice-chairman post.

Wardhannapet (ST Women): In Wardhannapet, while Palakurthi Sujatha and Angoth Aruna pinned their hopes on chairperson post, Thummala Ravinder and K Yellender Reddy have their eyes set on vice-chairman post.

Parkal (SC Women): Sodara Anitha, Sanigarapu Rajani and Pasula Lavanya appears to be in the forefront to clinch the chairperson post. Incidentally, all the three have been elected unopposed. Bandi Ramadevi and Revuri Jaipal Reddy are in the race for vice-chairperson post.

Thorrur (SC General): It's going to be either M Natwar or M Ramchandraiah to become the municipal chairman of Thorrur. Aspiring for the vice-chairperson post are Dongari Revathi, Karne Nagajyothy and Ch Aliveni.

Dornakal (ST General): In all probability, Vankudoth Veeranna is going to be the chairman of Dornakal municipality. Surrender Jain, Kala Mounik Jain and K Kotilingam are in fray for vice-chairperson post.

Maripeda (ST Women): In Maripeda where TRS had blanked the opposition by winning all the 15 wards, Guguloth Sindhura Kumari is the only name doing rounds for the chairperson post. M Buchi Reddy appears to be in fray for vice-chairperson post.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao, who has been in touch with the MLAs under whose limits the nine municipalities fall, discussed the candidates in race for the municipal chairperson and vice-chairperson posts and the strategy to be adopted for the Monday's election. According to him, the decision of the TRS leadership would be final in finalising posts. It's learnt that TRS leadership is to send sealed covers after finalising chairpersons and vice-chairpersons.