Warangal: SR University organises Education USA Fair-2023

Warangal : The SR University (SRU) hosted the Education USA Fair 2023 on Friday giving an exclusive opportunity for students with aspirations of studying in the United States. Education USA is a U.S.

Government programme and the official source of information on U.S. higher education that works with the mandate of disseminating accurate, current, and comprehensive information on higher education opportunities in the U.S.

The fair provided an excellent opportunity for students, parents, faculty and counsellors to meet with representatives of more than 15 accredited international universities from different parts of the United States of America, offering a gateway to a world of international educational opportunities.