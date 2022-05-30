Warangal: TCA hopes to get BCCI recognition

Warangal: The Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) held its annual general meeting (AGM) in Hanumakonda on Sunday. During the AGM, the TCA General Body including the Districts Units unanimously elected the Managing Committee and Governing Council. Speaking on the occasion, Chief guest and former MP Konda Vishweswar Reddy, who is also TCA Governing Council Member, said that earlier he had doubts over joining the TCA as he didn't believe that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may not recognise the TCA.

"After noticing the TCA's endeavours to promote cricket in rural areas, I am now confident that the BCCI will soon recognise the TCA as an associate member," he said. He also lauded the TCA for maintaining transparency and accountability. The TCA is also scouting rural areas for the talented cricketers, besides organising tourneys in Telangana as per the guidelines of BCCI, he said. Reddy said that the TCA has also managed to overcome the politics played by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), which is financially strong. The TCA is updating all the audit reports and developments on its website, he said.

The newly elected TCA Managing Committee: President Yendala Laxmi Narayana; Vice President Col. A Pragati Kumar; General Secretary Dharam Guruva Reddy; Treasurer Dr P Vijay Chandar Reddy; Joint Secretary G Srinivas.

The Governing Council also approved the following resolutions: 1. Adding women cricketers at State-level organizing committee to propagate, Encouraging female cricketers and developing at grass root level; 2. Improving the modern Infrastructure at District Level; 3. Organizing multi-day league on par with BCCI compliant format, Pushing for BCCI affiliation; 4. Conducting a State-level "Azadi ka Amrut Mahaotsav" cricket tournament in June; 5. Conducting TSPL in June/July, according to Dharam Guruva Reddy.