Warangal: Tributes paid to police martyrs

Warangal: Rich tributes paid to 326 police personnel in the country, who laid down their lives in the line of duty during 2020-21, on the occasion of Police Martyrs Day, also known as Flag Day, here on Wednesday.

At Warangal Commissionerate, West Zone DCP Sreenivas Reddy, who laid a wreath at the Police Martyrs' Stupa, said that remembering the service of the martyred policemen was the responsibility of every citizen of the country. He called upon the police personnel to rededicate themselves for their noble responsibilities and bring accolades to the department.

Central Zone DCP Pushpa read out the names of 326 police martyrs who laid down their lives in the discharge of duty in the country during the last one year. On the occasion, the armed police guard performed 'Shok Shastra' and observed a two-minute silence for the police martyrs. Later, the police and the family members of the police martyrs participated in a rally from the Police Commissionerate to the Ambedkar Junction. The West Zone DCP inaugurated the Open House, demonstrating a wide range of arms, including light machine guns, devices used in detection of bombs and other explosive substances. He interacted with the CLUES team, bomb disposal and dog squads. "Police job is one of the toughest jobs as they have to deal with unpleasant people and situations. A police officer has to put his life at stake to rescue the people," Mahabubabad Superintendent of Police N Koti Reddy said.

Elsewhere in Mulugu, Superintendent of Police Sangram Singh G Patil, who heaped praise on police personnel for their dedication, said, "Apart from discharging their duties, the police are also involved in community welfare programmes." He recalled the services of the police especially in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and recent floods. He said that the Telangana Police have proved that they are the best in the country in discharging their duties besides participating in social awareness programmes.