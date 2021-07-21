Warangal: TRS condemns BJP's highhandedness says Kadiyam Srihari

Warangal: The Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS)'s gazette notification that gave complete control over the operations and maintenance of the irrigation projects in both Krishna and Godavari basins to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) is nothing but usurping the rights of both the States, former deputy Chief Minister and senior TRS leader Kadiyam Srihari said.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, he said that the Centre's decision would hurt both the States. "The States have spent large amounts of money on irrigation projects. Work on few was completed and a few other projects are under construction. It's deplorable that Centre wants to have a command over them, instead of resolving the issues between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana," Srihari said.

He said that AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made a mistake by knocking the doors of the Centre instead of having a dialogue with his counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao. "Jagan's intention was to irk the Telangana Government over Krishna water sharing, but it boomeranged and pushed AP also into trouble. Taking the advantage of the dispute, the Centre was trying to arm-twist both the States that are under the rule of regional parties, he added.

Holding the gazette notification in abeyance, the Centre needs to resolve the water dispute between the AP and TS, Srihari said. The former deputy CM said that Krishna river basin is the crux of the matter between the AP and the TS, and there was not much to talk about on Godavari river basin. However, the Centre took control of both the basins.

Although there are issues with Maharashtra and Karnataka over Krishna water sharing, the Centre restricted its gazette notification only to the perimeter of AP and TS. This is nothing but a conspiracy to obstruct fast developing Telangana, he alleged, referring to the all round growth of the State, especially in the agriculture sector.

Srihari said that both the BJP and the Congress have no policy on irrigation matters. "BJP and the Congress units in the State have no commitment to fight for the fair share of waters in Krishna and Godavari rivers," Srihari said.

He found fault with the BJP Telangana unit for welcoming the Centres gazette notification. He sought an answer from BJP on how the Centre's decision would help the cause of the State.