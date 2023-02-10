Warangal: We are here to stay, say Kondas

Warangal: Land grabbing is going unabated in the limits of Warangal East Assembly constituency, former minister and senior Congress leader Konda Surekha said, holding ruling BRS leaders responsible for it. Surekha who along with her husband and former MLC Konda Muralidhar Rao and daughter Susmitha Patel launched Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra in the constituency on Thursday accused the BRS leaders of harassing the business establishments in the city for obvious reasons.

"For some reasons, I kept myself aloof from the East constituency. It was an erroneous decision to leave the constituency; however, from here onwards Kondas will be available full time for the people," Surekha said. It may be mentioned here that Surekha who represented the East constituency between 2014 and 2018 contested Parkal seat in the next elections due to her strained relationship with the BRS leadership. Stating that the East constituency had not witnessed any development after 2018, Surekha dared the BRS leaders to come for a debate in the presence of Bodrai (central stone of a village). "It's time for the Congress cadres to regroup. Shun the fear. The Kondas family will be with you," Surekha said. She assured the people of looking into the civic issues faced by them. After plundering the assets of the State, the TRS transformed into the BRS with an aim to loot the country, Surekha said. She termed the BRS as Bharat Rabandula (vultures) Party. Konda couple's daughter Susmitha said that her parents have always been associated with the people and will continue to do so. She termed her father as a workaholic.

Surekha made it clear that she will be in fray from the East constituency in the next elections. It's learnt that the Konda couple wants to project their daughter Susmitha as their heir apparent in the politics.