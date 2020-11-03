Warangal: Weavers in dire straits

Warangal: Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) chief Prof Kodandaram said that handloom art is a symbol of existence for many in Telangana. Prof Kodandaram, who interacted with the weaver community in Kothawada here on Tuesday, said that weavers had grabbed the attention of the world with their finesse.

Later speaking to media persons, Prof Kodandaram, who is in the race for the upcoming election to Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Council seat, said that due to the TRS government's failure the weavers' community is in dire straits. "Over the years, the government hasn't made any realistic attempt to resolve the issues faced by the weavers," Prof Kodandaram said.

National Weavers United Joint Action Committee Chairman Dasu Suresh said that nearly 400 handloom workers have so far died in the State since 2014 due to suicides and ill health. He briefed Prof Kodandaram on the complexities of the Covid-19 faced by the weavers.

The weavers said that though they could not earn even Rs 200 a day they are continuing with the same profession to protect the legacy of their ancestors. Gade Ravinder, Adepu Nagesh Neta, Adepu Vijay, Masabattula Ravi Shankar Kumar, Madatha Kishore, Nasani Sairam, Ankam Satyam and Suresh Nayak were among others present.