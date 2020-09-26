Warangal: Webinar on job opportunities at Talla Padmavathi College of Engineering

Warangal: Talla Padmavathi College of Engineering on Saturday organised a webinar on job opportunities in developed countries such as US, UK, Australia and Canada.

Raghavendra Singh and Samuel Zachariah of Northern Arizona University (NAU) dwelt at length about the academic and employment opportunities. They interacted with the students besides clarifying their doubts.

Talla Padmavathi Educational Institutions Chairman Talla Mallesham said that the webinar is a huge opportunity for the students to explore higher studies and employment.