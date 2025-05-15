Wow! World beauties light up Warangal

Warangal: It was a Super Wednesday for the denizens of the historic Warangal city. The city glistened like never before as it hosted the mesmerising beauty contestants taking part in the 72nd Miss World Pageant. The 57-member contingent descended on State-owned Harithe Hotel, Hanumakonda, in the evening and was split into to two groups – one headed to the iconic Thousand Pillar Temple and the Fort Warangal.

The Miss World contestants surprised one and all as they appeared in the attire of a traditional Telugu woman. They were given a traditional welcome with Telangana pride, ‘Bathukamma’. The contestants took selfies in the laser lights at the Fort.

Meanwhile, the other team headed to the 800-year-old architectural marvel Ramappa Temple at Palampet in Mulugu district, which was annexed its name with the prestigious tag of UNESCO Heritage Site on July 25, 2021.

It was a fiesta for the Miss World contestants as they explored the intricately carved sculptures, lightweight floating bricks of the temple’s ceiling, and the precision of Kakatiya-era engineering.

After receiving a traditional welcome from the Adivasis, the contestants were busy with a photoshoot, capturing the timeless sandstone sculptures. As part of the cultural immersion, they visited nearby hawker stalls to buy spiritual souvenirs and puja materials, interacting with local artisans and vendors. They participated in a symbolic puja ceremony and engaged with the temple priests to understand the mythological and cultural significance of the presiding deity.

The highlight was the cultural programmes organized at the temple premises, featuring a stunning format of yesteryears ‘Perini’ - a warrior dance that was used to performed by Kakatiya soldiers before battle. The powerful rhythms and expressive movements captivated the audience. Julia Morley CBE, Chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organization, said, “To see the contestants walk through centuries of devotion, art, and culture is truly special. This is more than a festival; it is a spiritual bridge that brings us closer to India’s heart. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to witness such beauty, not just physical, but cultural and spiritual.”

Earlier, Warangal and Hanumakonda district collectors P Pravinya and Satya Sharada gave a grand welcome to the contestants at the Haritha Hotel in Hanumakonda.