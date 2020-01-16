24-yr-old girl commits suicide in Noida
Noida, A 24-year-old girl, staying in a PG accommodation in Noida, committed suicide, the police said on Thursday.
A police officer of Sector 49 police station told IANS: "The girl, staying in a PG accommodation in Sector 51, sent a message to her boyfriend on Tuesday informing him that she is going to commit suicide. Before he could reach to save her, she hanged herself on Tuesday."
The deceased is a native of Greater Noida and used to work for a company in Sector 36.
The body was handed over to her family members after the post-mortem.
Initial investigation indicates that the girl was not happy with the arrange marriage her family had fixed for her, the police said.
