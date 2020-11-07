Brown sugar valued at Rs 1 cr seized in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Crime Branch STF has seized over 1 kg brown sugar valued at around Rs 1 crore in Balasore district and arrested three peddlers, an official said on Saturday.

A joint team of Special Task Force (STF) and Balasore police arrested SK Jamir, Prabhat Sethy and Jasobant Bagh during a raid in Sahadevkhunta area of the district on Friday.

Apart from the contraband weighing 1.105 kg, Rs 85,680 in cash was seized from their possession, an STF statement said.

The STF registered a case under Sections 21(c) and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

So far, the STF has seized 23.273 kg of brown sugar in 25 cases this year and arrested 47 peddlers.