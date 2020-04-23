Case booked against Garma volunteer for celebrating birthday party by violating lockdown rules in Visakhapatnam

With the outbreak of Coronavirus, the state government is imposing the lockdown as a precautionary measure to break the chain of the virus, and the police are taking strict action against the people who violate the lockdown rules.

In order to make the people stay at home, the YSRCP government has decided to supply essentials to the doorstep with the help of Grama Volunteers services.

Amid of lockdown, a Grama volunteer working at Etikoppaka village has celebrated his birthday at a mango farm in Visakhapatnam district. This party was attended by other 11 village volunteers who violated the social distancing rule.

However, the party video has surfaced on the internet, which has gone viral on social media. On the incident, the police registered a case against the Grama volunteers for violating the lockdown rules, and are investigating further.