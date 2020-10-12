Cops crack whip on cricket betting in Eluru

Eluru: The city police have raided a lodge and arrested 27 persons for conducting cricket betting and recovered Rs 21,070 in cash and nine cell phones from their possession.

According to Eluru DSP Dr O Dilip Kiran, acting on a tip off that a group of people were indulging in cricket betting in a lodge near railway station, CI Adi Prasad, SI Nagendra Prasad along with their staff raided the premises. They arrested bookies, B Nagendrababu, K Durgaprasad, A Edukondalu, Krishna Prasad Yadav, B Srinivasarao (all belongs to Chataparru), Tailor Ramu of Toorpu Veedhi and M Rajendra Chowdhary of Vijayawada. The police also identified 11 persons indulged in betting.

In another room of the same lodge, the police arrested four organisers and 10 persons resorting to betting. All these accused have been involved in betting related to IPL cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals held at Dubai.

The DSP said that they had kept a close vigil on the conduct of cricket betting in Eluru sub-division. Already, the Two-Town police registered cases against 38 persons in connection with cricket betting for the past three days. He appealed to the people to pass on to the police any information about cricket betting and their identity will be kept secret. Superintendent of Police K Narayan Nayak appreciated the police staff for successfully arresting the accused in cricket betting.