Coronavirus positive patient commits suicide by jumping from 6th floor in Bengaluru

In a tragic incident, a Coronavirus positive patient has committed suicide by jumping from the sixth floor in Bengaluru.

The deceased identified as P-466, a 50-year-old man, who got admitted to the COVID-19 dedicated hospital at Victoria hospital campus on April 24 2020 (Friday).In the incident, the person died on the spot, and the officials shifted the body to the mortuary with all safety measures.

According to the doctors, the deceased was diagnosed with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) initially, and later he was tested Coronavirus positive. He was also undergoing dialysis.



