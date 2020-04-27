Gym trainer kills father by biting on neck in Nagpur

In a horrific incident, a Gym trainer has brutally killed his father by biting hard on the neck and later cut off his private parts. This crime has happened at Hudkeshwar area in Nagpur on Saturday night. The accused identified as Vikrant Pillewar (25).

According to the family members, Vikrant became violent suddenly and bits his father so hard on the neck that the blood started to flow out and dragged him into the verandah and chopped off his genitals. In the incident, the victim died on the spot.

Vikrant, a gym trainer, was reciting Hindi film dialogues and exhibiting inexplicable behaviour during the incident, the family has said. The accused also threatened his mother and sister, who tried to block him.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and with great difficulty took him into their control. Over the incident, the police registered a case against the accused and arrested him.