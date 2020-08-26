Hyderabad: Company director held for cheating

Hyderabad: The Central Crime Station (CCS) police on Tuesday brought a fraudster on prisoner transit warrant from Pune who had cheated the complainant to the tune of Rs 3.60 crore.



The accused was identified as, Kapil Rajendra alias Kapil of Pune and he was the director of Kapil Sons trading company,Pune, Rahul Agency in Dhule of Maharashtra, Arun Murugan Explosives in Karur of Tamilnadu, Laxmi Traders in Pali of Rajasthan and Rajasthan Explosives & Chemical Ltd, Dholpur of Rajasthan.

According to police, the accused was in the business of manufacturing explosives and was a friend the complainant Vijay Kumar. In 2019, the complainant's brother Raj Kumar was arrested by the Cyberabad police for transporting 10 tons of ammonia without permission. Upon learning about the issue, the accused promised Vijay Kumar to get his brother out of jail as he had connections with top police officers and demanded an amount of Rs. 1 crore. Believing the words of the accused, the victim gave Rs 60 lakh through a hawala agent. However, the accused demanded 2 crore more for closing the case and the victim ended up paying Rs. 1.50 crore on different dates, said Avinash Mohanth, the Joint CP of CCS.

"Lately, the complainant felt that he was cheated and his brother came out of jail through regular bail proceedings and when he confronted the accused the accused informed him that there are multiple cases booked against Raj Kumar and every single case needed to be quashed so that Raj Kumar can go scot free. By using such words the accused kept on demanding money from the victim.", police said.