Hyderabad: Cops unravel mystery behind attack on CPI leader's car

Hyderabad: The Commissioner's task force on Monday evening detained two persons for throwing stones on the CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy and handed them over to Narayanguda police for further investigation.



After completion of investigation, the Narayanguda police said the accused persons were identified as, Naveen Prasad Shukla (28) and a juvenile aged 16, according to a press release issued here on Wednesday.

According to the Inspector of Narayanguda PS, P Ramesh Kumar, it was noted that the main accused Naveen Prasad is a resident of Kandikalgate in Uppuguda and he rented his house to one Chinna Yadav a few months ago. But, Chinna did not maintain the house in a proper way and was not taking care of the premises. So, the accused informed him to preserve the hygiene of the house or else vacate it. To which the tenant replied that he was a relative of one Harshavardhan, son of AP State secretary of CPI, Rama Krishna and since then the tenant started dominating the accused.

He added, "As the accused was fed up with the antics of Chinna and he decided to take revenge and he planned to break the glasses of any car parked in Maqdoom Bhavan as it is the office of CPI. As per his plan, he took the help of a boy from his locality and upon reaching the CPI office they picked up a stick and stones from the street and damaged the windshield of the car belonging to Venkat Reddy, though they did not know to whom the car belonged."

While investigating it was further revealed that the accused was also involved in an excise case earlier and was out on bail. However, he was arrested and produced before the court and the boy juvenile was served a notice and sent along with his parents, stated the officer.