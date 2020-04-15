Hyderabad: Fraudsters cheat tipplers promising liquor at doorstep

Hyderabad: Taking advantage of lockdown, the fraudsters are cheating the liquor addicts by luring them by showing enticing liquor bottles online and promising the delivery of the same at the customer's doorstep.

According to Cyberabad DCP Rohini Priyadarshini, since the lockdown, there have been multiple cases being registered with the department about people losing their money to websites which promised them door delivery of alcohol.



"The fraudsters are taking benefit of the lockdown and luring addicts by showing them high-quality photos and videos of liquor bottles." "Moreover, those who are indulging in the act are experts in hacking computers and know the software very well.

Our teams are working round the clock to nab such culprits. If anyone receives a request or mail that they would be served liquor online, then they should immediately alert the police and once the fraudsters are arrested strict action will be initiated against them," she said.