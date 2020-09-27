Hyderabad: Man gets 2 years in jail for harassing minor

Hyderabad: A local court here on Saturday sentenced B Krishna for two years of rigorous imprisonment for harassing and misbehaving with a minor girl and also imposed a fine amount of Rs 1,000.



While pronouncing the judgment the judge said that, the offence committed by the accused is punishable u/s 354D of IPC and Section 11, 12 of POCSO Act. The accused person in the year 2015 was following a minor girl aged 17 and kept on harassing her to marry him.

However, the girl kept on dodging the accused and also informed her parents about the issue. The girl's father then intervened and threatened the accused to stay away from his daughter, but still he did not mend his ways. On August 27, 2015 when the girl was waiting at the bus stop to return home, the accused followed her over there and started harassing her. Unable to bear the torture she tried to commit suicide on the spot by slitting her wrist. She was then rushed to the hospital and underwent treatment. Late the girl's father filed a police complaint and the accused was arrested and remanded to judicial custody, said the police.