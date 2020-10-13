Hyderabad: Woman hangs self after chided for eating chalk

Hyderabad: A woman allegedly committed suicide after she was chided by her husband for eating chalk, in Ayodhya Nagar on Monday. The woman was identified as Sanju Yadav. According to police, the woman had an addiction for eating chalk and her addiction was troubling her husband, Raju Yadav, due to which he kept on scolding her. On Monday morning, they quarreled over the same issue, and after a while Raju left for work. However, when he returned for lunch in the afternoon, he found his wife hanging to the ceiling fan. A suicide note purportedly written by Sanju Yadav was recovered from the spot, in which the woman noted that she was addicted to the habit of eating chalk and the regular dissuasions by her husband forced her to take the extreme step. A case was registered and the matter is being investigated.



Watchman sets wife ablaze



A watchman, Venkanna, killed his wife by setting herself ablaze at Saroornagar. According to police, the accused was a drunkard and would abuse his wife frequently. On Sunday night, when he returned home at around 3 am, he picked up a fight with his wife and when she rebuked him for not finding a job and earn for the family, he felt humiliated and immediately started abusing her physically and within a few minutes, he set her ablaze.

The victim woman was rushed to Osmania Hospital. However, she succumbed to her injuries. The accused husband was arrested under Section 302 of IPC and was remanded to judicial custody.