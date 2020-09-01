Madhya Pradesh: Three killed, eight injured in highway accident

Seoni (MP):Three migrant labourers were killed and eight others injured when a jeep they were travelling in rammed into a stationary container truck in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place at around 4.15 am when the jeep rammed into a stationary truck parked along the road at Alonia toll plaza on Jabalpur-Nagpur Highway, 22 km from district headquarters, said Dilip Pancheshwar, in-charge of Bandol police station.

The jeep was ferrying migrant labourers from Banka in Bihar to Amravati in Maharashtra, he said.

Dablu Kumar Das (23), Suraj Das (45) and Mithlesh Das (30), all residents of Banka, were killed, while eight others including a person from Jharkhand and the vehicle driver from Rewa in Madhya Pradesh were injured in the accident, he said.

At least 18 migrant labourers were travelling in the vehicle and remaining are safe, the official said.

Those injured are undergoing treatment at the district hospital, where the driver's condition remains critical, he added.