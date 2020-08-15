Man stabs father-in-law to death in Nandyal

Kurnool: In a shocking incident, a man stabbed his father-in-law with a knife over a petty issue was reported at Deva Nagar in Nandyal in the early hours of Friday.

According to III-Town CI Mohan Reddy, the deceased has been identified as Naga Seshu,35.

The CI said the deceased Naga Sesh was the father-in-law of accused M Vali. The duo had consumed liquor on Thursday night and picked up an argument over family issues. The argument literally turned violent and in no time it resulted in an attack.

In a fit of rage, Vali attacked Naga Seshu with a knife and stabbed multiple times. Naga Seshu, who sustained severe injuries in the incident, was died on the way to hospital. After the attack, Vali fled the scene. The family members of the deceased have lodged a complaint with police. Based on the complaint, a case under sections 302 IPC was filed. A man hunt was launched to nab the absconding accused Vali, stated the CI.