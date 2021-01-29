Minor girl gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly

Bareilly (UP): A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in a village, police said on Friday.

According to a complaint given by the girl's mother, she had gone to collect fodder on Wednesday afternoon when Shakir (20) and his cousin Shahid (19) dragged her to a sugarcane field and raped her.

On the complaint of the mother, an FIR has been lodged and both the accused have been arrested, Superintendent of Police (rural) Rajkumar Agarwal said.

The medical examination of the girl on Thursday has confirmed rape and the accused have also confessed to their crime, the SP added.