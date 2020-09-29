Nellore: Woman dupes devotee of Rs 1.44 crore

Nellore: CCS police arrested a woman on Monday for duping a devotee from Nellore of Rs 1.44 crore promising gold biscuits of Simhachalam temple and recovered Rs 30 lakh worth cash and ornaments from her possession. Speaking to media, CCS Circle Inspector SK Baji Jan said Kona Hymavathi of Pendurthy in Visakhapatnam district, developed friendship with Madduru Sravani of Sullurpet in the Nellore district. She informed Sravani that gold ornaments of Simhachalam temple were put for sale and she would help her purchasing them at a nominal cost as the sale was not advertised in the newspapers.



Hymavathi collected Rs 38 lakh from Sravani. But she failed to provide gold ornaments and Sravani realised that she was cheated by her and lodged a complaint with Sullurpet police in this regard. The police registered the case under sections 406 and 420 IPC.

Sullurpet police took her into police custody from September 23 to 27 with the permission of the court and conducted a probe into the issue. They recovered cash of Rs 11.35 lakh, 280 gm of gold, household articles, camera, and mobile phones from her.